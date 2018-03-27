Ultra Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Ultra Music Festival is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds, gathered together for 3 days of music, pool parties and sun! Worldwide DJs on the international scene come to Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year.

There's 13 stages to focus on different genres and types of performances, including the Carl Cox MegaStructure, Resistance, Arcadia Spider, Live Stage, A State of Trance, Worldwide, Mad Decent and more. The confirmed Ultra Music Festival 2018 dates are March 23 - 25. The Ultra Music Festival 2018 lineup and Ultra Music Festival 2018 tickets are below!

The Ultra Music Festival 2018 dates are official! DATES >

Find out about 2018 Ultra Music Festival tickets TICKETS >

Watch the Ultra Music Festival 2018 live stream here on Spacelab! LIVE STREAM >