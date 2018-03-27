Ultra Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

     
 
Ultra Music Festival 2018
Start Date: March 23
End Date: March 25
Miami, Florida
Usa
 
 

 

Ultra Music Festival is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds, gathered together for 3 days of music, pool parties and sun! Worldwide DJs on the international scene come to Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year.

 

There's 13 stages to focus on different genres and types of performances, including the Carl Cox MegaStructure, Resistance, Arcadia Spider, Live Stage, A State of Trance, Worldwide, Mad Decent and more. The confirmed Ultra Music Festival 2018 dates are March 23 - 25. The Ultra Music Festival 2018 lineup and Ultra Music Festival 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival 2018 Photos

You can share the love at the 2018 Ultra Music Festival

 

The Ultra Music Festival 2018 dates are legit!

 

Ultra Music Festival venue map

 

Ultra Music Festival 2018 will be an amazing weekend in the sun

 

The 2018 Ultra Music Festival main stage will be massive

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival 2018 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Ultra Music Festival updates for 2018

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival 2018 Live Stream

The Ultra Music Festival live stream will be featured in the player below.


Watch the Ultra live stream by clicking on an option below:

Click to Play Ultra Music Festival 2018 Live Stream

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival 2018 After Parties

Check back closer to the festival for updates on great Ultra 2018 after parties and pool parties, they're one of the best parts of the experience.

R Ξ S I S T Λ N C Ξ Closing Party at 11Rooftop

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival 2018 News

The Ultra Music Festival 2018 dates are official!

 

Find out about 2018 Ultra Music Festival tickets

 

Watch the Ultra Music Festival 2018 live stream here on Spacelab!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival tickets come in two varieties — general admission tickets and VIP tickets for an expanded experience.

 

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Lineup

The Ultra Music Festival lineup has not been announced yet. Ultra usually releases their lineup in two different phases of major announcements.

 
 
 
2016   2017   2018
 
     
