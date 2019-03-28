Ultra Music Festival 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Ultra Music Festival is a tropical hook up of
electronic musicians and minds, gathered
together for 3 days of music, pool parties and sun! Worldwide DJs on the international scene come to Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year.
Ultra Music Festival tickets for 2019 haven't been announced yet. Check back for updates! FIND OUT MORE >
There's 13 stages to focus on different genres and types of performances, including the Carl Cox MegaStructure, Resistance, Arcadia Spider, Live Stage, A State of Trance, Worldwide, Mad Decent and more.