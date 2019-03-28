Ultra Music Festival 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Ultra Music Festival is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds, gathered together for 3 days of music, pool parties and sun! Worldwide DJs on the international scene come to Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year.

There's 13 stages to focus on different genres and types of performances, including the Carl Cox MegaStructure, Resistance, Arcadia Spider, Live Stage, A State of Trance, Worldwide, Mad Decent and more. The Ultra Music Festival 2019 dates are March 29 - 31. The Ultra Music Festival 2019 lineup is out and Ultra Music Festival 2019 tickets are below!