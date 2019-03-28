     
 
Ultra Music Festival 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: March 29
End Date: March 31
Miami, Florida
USA
 
 
 
 

Ultra Music Festival is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds, gathered together for 3 days of music, pool parties and sun! Worldwide DJs on the international scene come to Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year.

 

There's 13 stages to focus on different genres and types of performances, including the Carl Cox MegaStructure, Resistance, Arcadia Spider, Live Stage, A State of Trance, Worldwide, Mad Decent and more. The Ultra Music Festival 2019 dates are March 29 - 31. The Ultra Music Festival 2019 lineup is out and Ultra Music Festival 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival 2019 Media

 

 

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival tickets for 2019 haven't been announced yet. Check back for updates! FIND OUT MORE >

 

Here's how you can slay at your next event FIND OUT MORE >

 

Ultra has multiple venues to check out, like the MegaStructure

 

 

 

Ultra 2019 tickets are not on sale. Look for Ultra tickets possibly in May, that's when they went on sale last time.

 

 

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival 2019 Lineup

Ultra Music Festival Lineup
The Ultra Music 2019 lineup has not been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 
 
