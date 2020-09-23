Ultra Music Festival tickets are back on sale tomorrow! That's Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 1:00 PM EDT! Weekend tickets will be available as General Admission or VIP passes! There was an intial run of Ultra tickets for Ultra Passport holders, but tickets will now be available to the general public. Ultra in Miami is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more!

Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Miami for Ultra Music Festival for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. It's three days of music, pool parties and sun!

There's lots of stages to focus on different genres and types of music, like the Resistance Island, Live Stage, A State of Trance, Worldwide, Mad Decent and more. No matter what kind of electronic music you're into, you can find your scene here.

After threatening to leave Miami, Ultra 2020 will end staying in the city it's always been in ... plus it's returning to Bayfront Park. Find out more about the different events that were part of the dramatic back-and-forth between the the City of Miami and Ultra Music Festival that led to Ultra almost leaving the city altogether and going to South Florida in our Ultra Music Festival Guide for 2020.

