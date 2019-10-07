     
 
     FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE     SEARCH
 
 
NEWS   MUSIC   FILM   2018   2019    
 
USA   CANADA   UNITED KINGDOM   AUSTRALIA   EUROPE   ASIA
 
 
 
 
   
Start Date: March 1
End Date: March 2
Capetown & Johannesburg
South Africa
 
 
 
 

Ultra South Africa 2019 is a hook up of electronic musicians and minds, gathered together for a three-day lineup of music, experimentation, and after hours partying. Swimming pools, worldwide DJ's, and party people gather in South Africa for Winter's ultimate music festival! Check back for updates on when tickets will become available!

 

The Ultra South Africa dates are March 1 - 2, 2019! These are the official and confirmed dates.

 

The Ultra South Africa 2019 lineup and Ultra South Africa 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Ultra South Africa 2019 Media

Ultra South Africa 2019

Ultra South Africa 2019 dates have been confirmed as March 1 -2!

 

Make Ultra South Africa 2019 incredible SHOP NOW >

 

Ultra South Africa 2019 will be huge

 

Ultra Music Festival South Africa 2019 is part of a worldwide group of shows from Ultra

 

Ultra South Africa 2019 is your chance to get DOWN

 

 

Make Ultra South Africa amazing GET STARTED >

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ultra South Africa 2019 Lineup

Ultra South Africa 2019

The Ultra South Africa lineup for 2019 has not been announced yet. Check back for updates!

blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
     
   
     
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
 
Our guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE
 
     
  USA  
     
  CANADA  
     
  UK  
     
  EUROPE  
     
  AUSTRALIA  
     
  ASIA  
     
  2018  
     
  2019  
     
 

 

SHOP FESTIVAL WEAR >

  
     
  Spacelab Store  
     
   
     
  WOMENS  
     
  MENS  
     
  RAVE  
     
  FESTIVAL ESSENTIALS  
     
 
VISIT OUR STORE
 
     
   
     
  Festival News  
 
 
The TOMORROWLAND WINTER 2019 Trailer Is Out & Registration Is Open
 
The HOLY SHIP Theme Nights Are Out!
 
The OUTSIDE LANDS 2019 Dates Are Confirmed!
 
The BEALE STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 Dates Are Confirmed!
 
 
 


 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2018. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM RSS ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE   MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
FILM        
2018        
         
 
     
 
     