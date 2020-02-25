     
 
Veld Music Festival 2020
 
THE VELD MUSIC FESTIVAL 2020 LINEUP IS OUT + SCORE TICKETS!
Photo by Visualbass Photography

VELD Music Festival 2020 features a lineup of electronic dance music and hip-hop! It happens at Downsview Park in Toronto and the last festival had three stages: the Main Stage, Sirkus Stage and Artistry Stage. The dates are August 1 - 2.

 

Veld Music Festival 2020 tickets are on sale! They're available in General Admission and VIP passes. Hit the Veld Music Festival tickets section below for details & access to passes!

 

 

CHECK OUT OUR VELD MUSIC FESTIVAL GUIDE >

 

 

The Veld Music Festival 2020 lineup includes Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Camelphat, Ganja White Night, NGHTMRE, Malaa, Zomboy, Tiga and Boombox Cartel & more. Hit the Veld Music Festival lineup section farther below for a complete rundown.

 

 

 

 

Veld Music Festival tickets are on sale! They're available in in General Admission and VIP passes.

 

Hit the button for details & access to tickets.

 

 

Pre-sale tickets are available in limited supply and run the risk of selling out. If you know that you're gonna go, get in early and pay less money for your ticket, as ticket prices increase as the festival date draws closer.

 

 

 

Veld Music Festival 2020 Lineup

 

2020 Veld Music Festival lineup

 

 

The Veld Music Festival lineup for 2020! Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Marshmello and Martin Garrix headline! Camelphat, Ganja White Night, NGHTMRE, Malaa, Zomboy, Tiga and Boombox Cartel also top the lineup.

 

