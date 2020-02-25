THE VELD MUSIC FESTIVAL 2020 LINEUP IS OUT + SCORE TICKETS!

VELD Music Festival 2020 features a lineup of electronic dance music and hip-hop! It happens at Downsview Park in Toronto and the last festival had three stages: the Main Stage, Sirkus Stage and Artistry Stage. The dates are August 1 - 2.

Veld Music Festival 2020 tickets are on sale! They're available in General Admission and VIP passes. Hit the Veld Music Festival tickets section below for details & access to passes!

The Veld Music Festival 2020 lineup includes Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Camelphat, Ganja White Night, NGHTMRE, Malaa, Zomboy, Tiga and Boombox Cartel & more. Hit the Veld Music Festival lineup section farther below for a complete rundown.

