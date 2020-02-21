Veld Music Festival 2020 tickets are on sale! They're available in General Admission and VIP passes. Hit the Veld Music Festival tickets section below for details!

The Veld Music Festival 2020 lineup is out! Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Marshmello and Martin Garrix headline! Camelphat, Ganja White Night, NGHTMRE, Malaa, Zomboy, Tiga and Boombox Cartel also top the list. Hit the Veld Music Festival lineup section farther below for a complete rundown.

VELD Music Festival 2020 features a lineup of electronic dance music and hip-hop! It happens at Downsview Park in Toronto and the last festival had three stages: the Main Stage, Sirkus Stage and Artistry Stage.

The official Veld Music Festival 2020 dates are August 1 - 2. This has been confirmed on Twitter and the Veld Music Festival website.

The last Veld Music Festival lineup had Cardi B, Kygo, Skrillex and Tiësto as headliners; Alesso, Kodak Black, Loud Luxury and Zeds Dead also topped the lineup. Ink Entertainment focuses on entertainment design to make Veld a one-of-a-kind music experience.

The VELD aftermovie can be seen farther down below. Check out the previous incarnation of VELD Music Festival for more.

Veld Music Festival 2020 Media

