The Veld Music Festival 2020 lineup is out! Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Marshmello and Martin Garrix headline! Camelphat, Ganja White Night, NGHTMRE, Malaa, Zomboy, Tiga and Boombox Cartel also top the list. Hit the Veld Music Festival lineup section farther below for a complete rundown.
VELD Music Festival 2020 features a lineup of electronic dance music and hip-hop! It happens at Downsview Park in Toronto and the last festival had three stages: the Main Stage, Sirkus Stage and Artistry Stage.
The last Veld Music Festival lineup had Cardi B, Kygo, Skrillex and Tiësto as headliners; Alesso, Kodak Black, Loud Luxury and Zeds Dead also topped the lineup. Ink Entertainment focuses on entertainment design to make Veld a one-of-a-kind music experience.
Pre-sale tickets are available in limited supply and run the risk of selling out. If you know that you're gonna go, get in early and pay less money for your ticket, as ticket prices increase as the festival date draws closer.
