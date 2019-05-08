Veld Music Festival 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Veld Music Festival tickets are on sale, see the tickets section farther down below for details. The Veld Music Festival lineup is out! Cardi B, Kygo, Skrillex and Tiësto headline! Alesso, Kodak Black, Loud Luxury and Zeds Dead also top the lineup! Check out the lineup poster farther below for a full listing.

VELD Music Festival has been confirmed for 2019! The dates are August 3 - 4 at Downsview Park in Toronto. The VELD aftermovie is out and can be seen farther down below.

VELD Music Festival 2019 in Toronto features a lineup of electronic dance music and hip-hop! Ink Entertainment focuses on entertainment design to make Veld a one-of-a-kind music experience.

