Voodoo Experience 2019
 
Photos by Voodoo Experience
 
THE VOODOO EXPERIENCE SCHEDULE IS OUT!
 
 

Voodoo Experience 2019 in The Big Easy ... on Halloween. A great city for Halloween, but even better for a festival. Check out a great lineup of rock, pop, hip hop and electronic music for a fantastic Fall weekend! You can party down at the festival and stay an extra week to party in New Orleans on Halloween!

 

The Voodoo Experience schedule is out! You can see all days farther below with set times and stages.

 

The Voodoo Experience lineup has Gn'R, Post Malone & Beck as headliners! Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, The National, Rezz, Zhu, Interpol, Bring Me The Horizon and Big Gigantic also top the list of performers!

 

The dates are October 25 - 27, in City Park in New Orleans. Voodoo Experience tickets are on sale now, see the ticket options down below under each daily schedule.

 

Now known as its full name of Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, Voodoo Experience combines bohemian culture, arts and the types of cuisine that New Orleans is famous for. It's also commonly called Voodoo Fest.

 

It happens in City Park, and includes funky stage names like Le Plur and Altar. You can check out great national and international acts alongside local New Orleans sounds. There's also the Brew Dat Craft Beer Tent, a wine lounge and lots of onsite places that combine the idea of a music festival and a sort of goth-inspired worshipping of the music, like the Mortuary Haunted Experience.

 

Voodoo Experience Schedule 2019

 

Voodoo Experience Schedule for Friday

 

Voodoo Experience Schedule for Saturday

 

Voodoo Experience Schedule for Sunday

 

