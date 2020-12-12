Voodoo Experience 2020 tickets are on sale! Tickets are available for only $20 down with layaway options! General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum passes are available. Hit the the ticket section below for details and access to tickets!

Voodoo Experience 2020 in The Big Easy ... on Halloween. A great city for Halloween, but even better for a festival. Check out a great lineup of rock, pop, hip hop and electronic music for a fantastic Fall weekend! You can party down at the festival and party in New Orleans on Halloween!

The CONFIRMED Voodoo Experience dates are October 30 - November 1, 2020, in City Park in New Orleans. This has been confirmed in a tweet from the festival as well as the Voodoo Experience website.

The last Voodoo Experience lineup had Post Malone, Beck, Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, The National, Rezz, Zhu, Interpol, Bring Me The Horizon, Big Gigantic and more.

Now known as its full name of Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, Voodoo Experience combines bohemian culture, arts and the types of cuisine that New Orleans is famous for. It's also commonly called Voodoo Fest.

The Voodoo Festival experience has music, art, community, cuisine in away that you can soak up that famous New Orleans vibe. There's more to explore at Voodoo Fest, including art installations, activities around City Park and Market Place

Voodoo Experience happens in City Park, and includes funky stage names like Le Plur and Altar. Check out great national and international acts alongside local New Orleans sounds. There's also the Brew Dat Craft Beer Tent, a wine lounge and lots of onsite places that combine the idea of a music festival and a sort of goth-inspired worshipping of the music, like the Mortuary Haunted Experience.

The Voodoo Experience 2020 lineup and Voodoo Experience 2020 tickets are below!

Voodoo Experience Tickets 2020 Voodoo Experience tickets are on sale! General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum passes are available. You can land tickets for only $20 down! Hit the link below for access to tickets! BUY TICKETS Tickets have different tiers to them, and each type type of ticket will go through a tier one release, tier two release, etc. Each tier comes with a rise in prices, so if you you know you're gonna go, it's best to buy as early as you can to save money.

Voodoo Experience 2020 MEDIA What are you gonna wear to Voodoo Experience 2020? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Voodoo Experience 2020 is a chance to get your festfam together GET STARTED > Voodoo Experience 2020 tickets are not on sale yet, check back for updates SEE TICKETS > Check back for updates on the Voodoo Experience 2020 lineup SEE LINEUP > Voodoo Experience 2020 will have rock, pop, hip hop and electronic music You can get exposed to new kinds of music at Voodoo Experience 2020 Voodoo Experience 2020 will happen on Halloween this time Voodoo Experience 2020 Voodoo Experience will be like this Voodoo Experience 2020 is a chance for you to get your festfam together Voodoo Experience 2020 is a chance for you to get your festfam together Now known as its full name of Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, Voodoo Experience combines bohemian culture, arts and the types of cuisine that New Orleans is famous for Now known as its full name of Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, Voodoo Experience combines bohemian culture, arts and the types of cuisine that New Orleans is famous for Voodoo Experience 2020 will happen in City Park, and includes funky stage names like Le Plur and Altar Voodoo Experience 2020 will happen in City Park, and includes funky stage names like Le Plur and Altar Voodoo Experience 2020 is the same weekend as Halloween, making it a great vacation as both a big music festival in New Orleans and a chance to hang in a city that knows how to Halloween Voodoo Experience 2020 is the same weekend as Halloween, making it a great vacation as both a big music festival in New Orleans and a chance to hang in a city that knows how to Halloween There's also the French Quarter and the hedonism-driven party culture that the city is famous for. Go for the Voodoo Festival, turn it into a lost weekend, then get lost in the city for the entire week of the music festival and Halloween! There's also the French Quarter and the hedonism-driven party culture that the city is famous for. Go for the Voodoo Festival, turn it into a lost weekend, then get lost in the city for the entire week of the music festival and Halloween! Voodoo Experience 2020 will be a gathering of many musical tribes Voodoo Experience 2020 will be a gathering of many musical tribes

The Voodoo Experience schedule will be posted here when it's announced