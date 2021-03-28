Voodoo Festival 2021 has music, art, community, cuisine in away that you can soak up that famous New Orleans vibe! It combines bohemian culture, arts and the types of cuisine that New Orleans is famous for.

The official Voodoo Festival 2021 dates were Oct. 29 - 31. This was confirmed on the Voodoo Festival website.

Voodoo Festival in The Big Easy ... on Halloween. A great city for Halloween, but even better for a festival. Check out a great lineup of rock, pop, hip hop and electronic music for a fantastic Fall weekend! You can party down at the festival and party in New Orleans on Halloween.

The full name is Voodoo Music + Arts Festival, but it's also commonly called Voodoo Fest and Voodoo Experience.

Voodoo Festival happens in City Park, and includes funky stage names like Le Plur and Altar. Check out great national and international acts alongside local New Orleans sounds. There's also the Brew Dat Craft Beer Tent, a wine lounge and lots of onsite places that combine the idea of a music festival and a sort of goth-inspired worshipping of the music, like the Mortuary Haunted Festival.

There's more to explore at Voodoo Fest , including art installations, activities around City Park and Market Place.

The last Voodoo Festival lineup had Post Malone, Beck, Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, The National, Rezz, Zhu, Interpol, Bring Me The Horizon, Big Gigantic and more.

Voodoo Experience has been cancelled for 2021 and will return again next year. If you have tickets, you will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets with rollover and refund options.

The Voodoo Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced