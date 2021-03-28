     
 
Voodoo Festival 2021
Start Date: October 29
End Date: November 1
New Orleans, Louisiana
USA
 
 

Voodoo Festival 2021 has music, art, community, cuisine in away that you can soak up that famous New Orleans vibe! It combines bohemian culture, arts and the types of cuisine that New Orleans is famous for.

 

Voodoo Experience has been cancelled for 2021 and will return again next year. If you have tickets, you will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets with rollover and refund options.

 

The official Voodoo Festival 2021 dates were Oct. 29 - 31. This was confirmed on the Voodoo Festival website.

 

Voodoo Festival in The Big Easy ... on Halloween. A great city for Halloween, but even better for a festival. Check out a great lineup of rock, pop, hip hop and electronic music for a fantastic Fall weekend! You can party down at the festival and party in New Orleans on Halloween.

 

The full name is Voodoo Music + Arts Festival, but it's also commonly called Voodoo Fest and Voodoo Experience.

 

Voodoo Festival happens in City Park, and includes funky stage names like Le Plur and Altar. Check out great national and international acts alongside local New Orleans sounds. There's also the Brew Dat Craft Beer Tent, a wine lounge and lots of onsite places that combine the idea of a music festival and a sort of goth-inspired worshipping of the music, like the Mortuary Haunted Festival.

 

There's more to explore at Voodoo Fest, including art installations, activities around City Park and Market Place.

 

The last Voodoo Festival lineup had Post Malone, Beck, Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, The National, Rezz, Zhu, Interpol, Bring Me The Horizon, Big Gigantic and more.

 

The Voodoo Festival 2021 lineup and Voodoo Festival 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voodoo Festival tickets are not on sale. Voodoo Experience has been cancelled for 2021 and will return again next year. If you have tickets, you will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets with rollover and refund options.

 

Hit the button below for details and access to tickets.

 

VOODOO FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

 

Tickets have different tiers to them, and each type type of ticket will go through a tier one release, tier two release, etc. Each tier comes with a rise in prices, so if you you know you're gonna go, it's best to buy as early as you can to save money.

 

 

 

 

The Voodoo Festival lineup for 2021 was never announced.

 

