Wasteland 2023 is put on by Basscon from Insomniac Events for two nights of hard dance at NOS Event Center! It's a night of deep, pounding bass music.
The
Wasteland 2023 lineup by day is out with Audiofreq, Ben Nick presents Xtreme, Code Black, Clone, Datweekaz, DJ Anime, Ladyfaith and more. You can see the complete Wasteland lineup in the lineup section farther below. Check back for updates.
Tickets are available now.
Wasteland 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Wasteland tickets section below for more details and access to passes.
At last check,
VIP Tickets are 85% sold out.
Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2023 edition of Wasteland.
The
Wasteland 2023 dates are February 24 - 25.
It usually happens at NOS Events Center in Los Angeles. If you need more information, try the
Wasteland 2023 Guide.
The last
Basscon Wasteland lineup had Headhunterz, Da Tweekaz, Lady Faith, Lil Texas, DJ Isaac, Sound Rush, DJ Tweekaz and more.
The
Wasteland 2023 lineup and Wasteland 2023 tickets are below!
Wasteland tickets come in a variety of levels. Tickets are available now.
Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.
At last check,
VIP Tickets are 85% sold out.
What are you gonna wear to Wasteland 2023? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials!
SHOP NOW >
Check the status of Wasteland 2023 tickets
SEE TICKETS >
Wasteland 2023 will be like this
Check the status of the 2023 Wasteland lineup
SEE LINEUP >
The Wasteland schedule for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced.
Wasteland Lineup
The Wasteland lineup by day for 2023! Audiofreq, Ben Nick presents Xtreme, Code Black, Clone, Datweekaz, DJ Anime, Ladyfaith and more. Check back for updates.
Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets:
At last check,
VIP Tickets are 85% sold out.
The last Wasteland lineup had Headhunterz, Da Tweekaz, Lady Faith, Lil Texas, DJ Isaac, Sound Rush, DJ Tweekaz and more.