     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2023 STORE  
Instagram Facebook Twitter
 
 
 
 

 

   
Wasteland 2023
Start Date: February 24
End Date: February 25
Los Angeles, California, USA
 
 

Wasteland 2023 is put on by Basscon from Insomniac Events for two nights of hard dance at NOS Event Center! It's a night of deep, pounding bass music.

 

The Wasteland 2023 lineup by day is out with Audiofreq, Ben Nick presents Xtreme, Code Black, Clone, Datweekaz, DJ Anime, Ladyfaith and more. You can see the complete Wasteland lineup in the lineup section farther below. Check back for updates.

 

Tickets are available now.

 

Wasteland 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Wasteland tickets section below for more details and access to passes.

 

WASTELAND TICKETS

 

At last check, VIP Tickets are 85% sold out.


Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2023 edition of Wasteland.

 

The Wasteland 2023 dates are February 24 - 25.

 

It usually happens at NOS Events Center in Los Angeles. If you need more information, try the Wasteland 2023 Guide.

 

The last Basscon Wasteland lineup had Headhunterz, Da Tweekaz, Lady Faith, Lil Texas, DJ Isaac, Sound Rush, DJ Tweekaz and more.

 

The Wasteland 2023 lineup and Wasteland 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Wasteland tickets come in a variety of levels. Tickets are available now.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

WASTELAND TICKETS

 

At last check, VIP Tickets are 85% sold out.

 

 

 

 

Wasteland 2023 Media

 

Wasteland 2023

 

What are you gonna wear to Wasteland 2023? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

Wasteland 2023

 

Check the status of Wasteland 2023 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

 

Wasteland 2023 will be like this

 

 

Wasteland 2023

 

Check the status of the 2023 Wasteland lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

 

Wasteland 2023 Schedule

 

The Wasteland schedule for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Wasteland LINEUP 2023

 

Wasteland lineup 2023

 

 

Wasteland Lineup

 

The Wasteland lineup by day for 2023! Audiofreq, Ben Nick presents Xtreme, Code Black, Clone, Datweekaz, DJ Anime, Ladyfaith and more. Check back for updates.

 

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

BUY WASTELAND TICKETS

 

 

At last check, VIP Tickets are 85% sold out.

 

 

The last Wasteland lineup had Headhunterz, Da Tweekaz, Lady Faith, Lil Texas, DJ Isaac, Sound Rush, DJ Tweekaz and more.
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2023. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2023       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 
     