Wasteland 2023 is put on by Basscon from Insomniac Events for two nights of hard dance at NOS Event Center! It's a night of deep, pounding bass music.

The Wasteland 2023 lineup by day is out with Audiofreq, Ben Nick presents Xtreme, Code Black, Clone, Datweekaz, DJ Anime, Ladyfaith and more. You can see the complete Wasteland lineup in the lineup section farther below. Check back for updates.

Tickets are available now.

Wasteland 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Wasteland tickets section below for more details and access to passes.

At last check, VIP Tickets are 85% sold out.



The Wasteland 2023 dates are February 24 - 25.

It usually happens at NOS Events Center in Los Angeles. If you need more information, try the Wasteland 2023 Guide.

The last Basscon Wasteland lineup had Headhunterz, Da Tweekaz, Lady Faith, Lil Texas, DJ Isaac, Sound Rush, DJ Tweekaz and more.



The Wasteland 2023 lineup and Wasteland 2023 tickets are below!

The Wasteland schedule for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced.