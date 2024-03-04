     
 
Wasteland 2024
Start Date: February 23
End Date: February 24
Los Angeles, California, USA
 
 

Wasteland 2024 is put on by Basscon from Insomniac Events for two nights of hard dance at NOS Event Center! It's a night of deep, pounding bass music.

 

The expected Wasteland 2024 dates are February 23 - 24, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one.

 

The Wasteland 2024 lineup by day is out with Audiofreq, Ben Nick presents Xtreme, Code Black, Clone, Datweekaz, DJ Anime, Ladyfaith and more. You can see the complete Wasteland lineup in the lineup section farther below. Check back for updates.

 

Wasteland 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

It usually happens at NOS Events Center in Los Angeles.

 

The last Wasteland lineup had Audiofreq, Ben Nick presents Xtreme, Code Black, Clone, Datweekaz, DJ Anime, Ladyfaith and more.

 

The Wasteland 2024 lineup and Wasteland 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

The previous Wasteland lineup had Audiofreq, Ben Nick presents Xtreme, Code Black, Clone, Datweekaz, DJ Anime, Ladyfaith and more. Check back for updates.

   
 
