Wasteland 2024 is put on by Basscon from Insomniac Events for two nights of hard dance at NOS Event Center! It's a night of deep, pounding bass music.

The expected Wasteland 2024 dates are February 23 - 24, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates haven't been confirmed yet, so chck back for updates.

The Wasteland 2024 lineup by day is out with Audiofreq, Ben Nick presents Xtreme, Code Black, Clone, Datweekaz, DJ Anime, Ladyfaith and more. You can see the complete Wasteland lineup in the lineup section farther below. Check back for updates.

Wasteland 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Wasteland tickets section below for more details and access to passes.

It usually happens at NOS Events Center in Los Angeles. If you need more information, try the Wasteland 2024 Guide.

The Wasteland 2024 lineup and Wasteland 2024 tickets are below!

The Wasteland schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.