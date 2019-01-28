Wireless Festival 2019 has a lineup of the best names in pop, electronic and urban music! It's put on by Live Nation, and happens in London's Finsbury Park.

The Wireless lineup is out! Friday gets Cardi B, Migos, Tory Lanez, Ella Mae and more! Saturday gets Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and Stefflon Don! Sunday winds down with A$AP Rocky, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Baby, Gunna and more!

Wireless Festival tickets are already on sale!

The official Wireless Festival dates are July 5 - 7, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates.

The Wireless Festival 2019 lineup and Wireless Festival 2019 tickets are below!

Wireless Festival 2019 Media

The Wireless Festival 2019 lineup is out! SEE LINEUP > The official Wireless Festival 2019 dates are out: July 5 - 7 GET TICKETS > What are YOU wearing to Wireless Festival 2019? Use our promo code SPACELAB (all caps) to get 10% off at www.vibedration.com & www.iheartraves.com! The Wireless Festival 2019 lineup will include the best names in pop, electronic and urban music Wireless Festival 2019: your getaway weekend of the year

Check back for updates on Wireless Festival 2019

Who do you want in Wireless Festival 2019 lineup? TELL US > You can bet that Wireless Festival 2019 will be a massive event They want YOU to go to Wireless Festival 2019!

Wireless Festival 2019 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Wireless Festival updates for 2019 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >