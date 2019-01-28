Wireless Festival 2019 has a lineup of the best names in pop, electronic and urban music! It's put on by Live Nation, and happens in London's Finsbury Park.
The Wireless lineup is out! Friday gets Cardi B, Migos, Tory Lanez, Ella Mae and more! Saturday gets Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and Stefflon Don! Sunday winds down with A$AP Rocky, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Baby, Gunna and more!
The official Wireless Festival dates are July 5 - 7, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates.
Friday Lineup
CARDI B
MIGOS
TORY LANEZ
ELLA MAI
TYGA
FREDO
LIL SKIES
BUGZY MALONE
HEADIE ONE
IAMDDB
MALEEK BERRY
NSG
B YOUNG
YINKA
TIM WESTWOOD
Saturday Lineup
TRAVIS SCOTT
FUTURE
LIL UZI VERT
YOUNG THUG
JUICE WRLD
STEFFLON DON
TRIPPIE REDD
SHECK WES
M HUNCHO
SAWEETIE
UNKNOWN T
AMBUSH BUZZWOL
STEEL BANGLEZ
CADET
DIGDAT
DENO DRIZ
DJ SEMTEX
TIM WESTWOOD
Sunday Lineup
A$AP ROCKY
RAE SREMMURD
AJ TRACEY
LIL BABY
GUNNA
NOT3S
RICH THE KID
SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD
DENZEL CURRY
D-BLOCK EUROPE
LOSKI
J.I.D
RUSS SPLASH
FLOHIO
LADY SANITY
MANNY NORTE
TIM WESTWOOD
Who do you want in the Wireless Festival lineup?