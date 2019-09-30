Wobbleland 2019 is set to be the bass event of the Winter festival season! Check out a lineup of dubstep, trap, future bass and any kind of electronic music that just throws DEEP sustained bass & beats at you!

Tickets have been announced!

Vital Events knows how to party, and this year's event is again at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California.

The Wobbleland dates are January 18 - 19,2019, a new weekend compared to the previous festival. These are the official and confirmed dates.

The Wobbleland 2019 lineup & Wobbleland 2019 tickets are below!