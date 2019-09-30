     
 
     FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE     SEARCH
 
 
NEWS   MUSIC   FILM   2018   2019    
 
USA   CANADA   UNITED KINGDOM   AUSTRALIA   EUROPE   ASIA
 
   
Wobbleland 2019
Start Date: January 18
End Date: February 19
San Francisco, California
USA
 
 
 
 

Wobbleland 2019 is set to be the bass event of the Winter festival season! Check out a lineup of dubstep, trap, future bass and any kind of electronic music that just throws DEEP sustained bass & beats at you!

 

Tickets have been announced!

 

Vital Events knows how to party, and this year's event is again at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California.

 

The Wobbleland dates are January 18 - 19,2019, a new weekend compared to the previous festival. These are the official and confirmed dates.

 

The Wobbleland 2019 lineup & Wobbleland 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wobbleland 2019 Media

Wobbleland 2019

The Wobbleland 2019 dates are January 18 - 19, a new weekend compared to the previous festival

 

Wobbleland 2019

Wobbleland 2019 will have a lineup of dubstep, trap, future bass and any kind of electronic music that just throws DEEP sustained bass & beats at you

 

Wobbleland 2019 Tickets

Wobbleland 2019 tickets are on sale! SEE TICKETS >

 

Wobbleland 2019

Wobbleland 2019 is set to be THE bass music event of the season

 

Rusko at Wobbleland by Joseph Galli

 

Wobbleland Day One by PANDUH CLUB

 

 

 

Wobbleland 2019 Lineup

Wobbleland 2019 Lineup
The Wobbleland lineup for 2019 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want in the Wobbleland lineup?
 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
     
   
     
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
 
Our guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE
 
     
  USA  
     
  CANADA  
     
  UK  
     
  EUROPE  
     
  AUSTRALIA  
     
  ASIA  
     
  2018  
     
  2019  
     
 

 

SHOP FESTIVAL WEAR >

  
     
  Spacelab Store  
     
   
     
  WOMENS  
     
  MENS  
     
  RAVE  
     
  FESTIVAL ESSENTIALS  
     
 
VISIT OUR STORE
 
     
   
     
  Festival News  
 
 
The TOMORROWLAND WINTER 2019 Trailer Is Out & Registration Is Open
 
The HOLY SHIP Theme Nights Are Out!
 
The OUTSIDE LANDS 2019 Dates Are Confirmed!
 
The BEALE STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 Dates Are Confirmed!
 
 
 


 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2018. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM RSS ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE   MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
FILM        
2018        
         
 
     
 
     