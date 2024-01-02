This Is Why The Fediverse Is The Future Of Social Media

The Fediverse is the future of social media. It’s here right now, but it doesn’t have the awareness of the public at large. Yet. As creators, we always want to stay one step ahead of the masses, so we can get a firm footing in mediums before the stampede of the general public arrives. This is a great strategy for creators, because we can build up a following and forge strong online friendships in the early stages. We can all support our friends and grow together. Maybe you’ve heard some these: Flipboard, Mastodon, Threads, Pixelfed, Nextcloud, and a bunch more. The Fediverse provides a framework for different social media apps to communicate with each other. It’s like being on all of the participating platforms without needing to have a separate profile on all of them. The rise of the Fediverse has ushered in a new era where decentralized social media suddenly seems attainable. Picture the Fediverse as a network of diverse social media and information apps, all seamlessly interacting and sharing content. This gives us the freedom to choose our tools for composing, managing, and reading messages, regardless of what others use. It's the diversity in applications - each with unique designs, privacy approaches, and even distinct philosophies about email's purpose - that demonstrates this flexibility. In this digital mosaic, the common thread is the universal understanding of an email address, enabling each address to communicate with another.