   
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA

NEWS Divider 2024 Divider STORE Divider
Instagram X Threads Facebook
 
     
     
 
     
 

AI Photo Editing Made Easy: Apple's MGIE Model Takes Text Prompts to Images

  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

Apple has released a new AI model that lets users describe in plain language what they want to change in a photo without ever touching photo editing software.


It’s a MGIE model, which stands for MLLM-Guided Image Editing. It enables image manipulation including cropping, resizing, flipping, and applying filters via text prompts. This tool allows users to describe desired alterations directly to an image when using the Apple MGIE model.


This model is good at managing both simple and complex image alterations, allowing for the modification of particular elements within a photograph, including reshaping objects or boosting their brightness.


Platforms such as DALL-E 3 from OpenAI are capable of conducting basic photo editing tasks on images they generate, using textual commands.


Adobe Firefly is an AI-based editing model. It facilitates the creation of generative fill, enabling the addition of AI-generated backgrounds to photographs.



Example used in Apple’s MGIE paper.


The MGIE documentation showcases the model's adaptability with examples, such as transforming a pepperoni pizza picture into a healthier version by adding vegetable toppings through the prompt "make it more healthy."


Additionally, enhancing the brightness of a poorly lit Sahara tigers photo is possible by commanding the model to "add more contrast to simulate more light.


Apple made MGIE available to download via GitHub. as well as releasing a demo on Hugging Face Spaces. 

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2023       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 

 