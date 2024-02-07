Apple iPhone Foldable and iPad Are Coming

A new report from The Information said that Apple is working on “at least two” iPhone models that fold horizontally, kind of like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip devices. Apple is quietly working on the foldable iPhones and iPads.

This move hints at Apple's ambition to redefine smartphone versatility, yet fans might need to slow their roll on expectations for a foldable iPhone anytime soon. A release date is up in the air right now.

Apple Foldable iPhone Release Date

Reportedly, there no plans for mass production in 2024 or 2025. It seems the dream of a foldable iPhone, particularly one with exterior displays, is grappling with durability dilemmas, presenting a tough puzzle for Apple's engineers.

Apple engineers are reportedly brainstorming a foldable that mirrors the sleekness of current iPhone models.

However, the ambition clashes with the realities of battery and display technology, making it a formidable challenge to maintain the signature thin profile.

Apple's Asian manufacturers are exploring the procurement of parts for foldable iPhones in various sizes. This proactive approach suggests that foldable devices might be on the drawing board for some time.

Apple Foldable iPad

Apple is also looking into a foldable iPad. A folding tablet could be about the size of an iPad Mini, featuring an eight-inch display.

The focus now is on overcoming the technical hurdles like the display crease and perfecting a hinge design that allows the display to lay flat when unfolded.

We could be looking at a potential launch date around 2026 or 2027 for a device spanning seven to eight inches.