Google Rebranded Its Bard Chatbot as Gemini in Competition With OpenAI And ChatGPT

Google has renamed its AI Bard chatbot as Gemini and introduced a new subscription that provides users with access to its most advanced artificial intelligence model, positioning it directly as a competitor to OpenAI with ChatGPT.

The Ultra model has superior performance in detailed activities like coding and logical reasoning.

The Gemini family is a group of large language models, which includes Gemini Nano, Gemini Pro, and Gemini Ultra.

The rebranding of Bard into Google Gemini Pro brings more language capabilities globally, better image creation via Imagen 2. This is on top of recent changes on Google Lumiere AI video creation, Google Chrome AI upgrades, and is the first big upgrade since the introduction of Gemini AI.

There’s still a free version if you don’t want to pay, or you can now opt for a monthly subscription at $19.99 to utilize Google's top-tier offering within the Gemini AI model suite, the Ultra 1.0.

This price is competitive, it’s the same as OpenAI's and Microsoft's premium plans, ChatGPT Plus and Copilot Pro.

When you get the Google One AI Premium subscription you’ll be able to use Gemini in Google products like Gmail and Google Docs, rather than jumping back and forth with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Gemini Pro introduces image integration via Google's text-to-image model, Imagen 2, allowing the creation of photorealistic images from text descriptions, adding a new dimension to AI interactions.