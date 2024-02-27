AR glasses have been around for a while but have generally failed to secure a solid position in the market. It now seems that a Meta AR glasses release date is upon us.

Zuck is determined to change this narrative as the first real Meta AR glasses will be released. Its first real augmented reality glasses will be revealed this autumn during the company's Connect event.

These glasses are different from the Meta/Ray-Ban partnership, have been in the works for a considerable time within Meta's Reality Labs division.

Details about the project are scarce, but Zuckerberg recently shared a photo on Threads showing several prototypes of the device.

Meta AR Glasses Release Date

Meta wants to present a working demonstration of the glasses later this year, a consumer-ready version is expected to take a few more years to hit the market.

At this time, a Meta AR Glasses release date is unknown, but the Meta Connect event is happening September 27 - 28, that’s as close to a release date as we have right now.

Meta has shifted its focus towards wearable technology.

Meta AR Glasses

The company's initial Ray-Bans were not augmented reality devices and were primarily designed for listening to music and recording videos. The 2023 update introduced a built-in Meta AI for answering questions and significantly enhanced the camera with live-streaming features, yet they remained just smart glasses.

Meta's latest project seems to transcend the realm of smart glasses, potentially aligning more closely with Xreal's AR glasses that feature spatial computing capabilities, akin to what is found in Apple's Vision Pro headset.

These glasses offer a display that combines air casting, a virtual desktop, and an augmented reality space, suitable for gaming, movie watching, or extending your computer screen.