Sonos Headphones Are Rumored To Launch This June For $450

Sonos is set to launch its wireless headphones in June, following some delays caused by software development challenges. These headphones will integrate seamlessly with Sonos' existing range of speakers and soundbars, and with a price tag of $449, they are positioned in the high-end segment of the consumer headphones market. This is based on a report from Bloomberg. The journey towards the launch of these headphones has been lengthy. Spence had initially postponed the project in 2020, pushing back its market debut from 2021. Bloomberg reports that Sonos plans to manufacture between 650,000 and 1 million units of the headphones in the next year to meet anticipated demand. The headphones will feature Wi-Fi connectivity for high-quality audio streaming at home and compatibility with any TV connected to a Sonos soundbar. Release date: While not officially confirmed, reports suggest a launch sometime in June 2024.





Design: Based on a patent filed in 2020, Sonos appears to be developing over-ear wireless headphones. The patent shows two designs with oval ear cups that sit slightly angled for a comfortable fit.





Other details: There's limited information on other features like noise-cancellation, battery life, or price. However, considering Sonos' reputation for quality audio and user experience, expectations are high. The Bloomberg report unveils Sonos' ambitions to expand its product range with the development of a large party speaker, aimed at competing with brands like JBL, LG, and Sony. Given the volume capabilities of the existing Move 2 speaker, expectations are high for what a larger Sonos speaker could achieve. With the launch rescheduled for early June — originally aimed for May — it will soon be evident how Sonos intends to differentiate its headphones in a competitive market. Bloomberg also suggests Sonos is considering further expansions, including a second-generation model and possibly its own line of wireless earbuds, appealing to consumers who prefer an in-ear audio experience.