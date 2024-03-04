  De La Soul Marks Anniversary of Groundbreaking 3 Feet High And Rising - The Best Hip Hop Album Ever?  

Oh man, can you believe it's been 35 years since De La Soul dropped 3 Feet High and Rising? They're rolling out the red carpet with a special digital edition on all the streaming platforms to celebrate. This album was a game-changer back in the day, totally flipping the script on what hip-hop could sound like. Instead of following the gangsta rap trend, they went for something totally out of left field. De La Soul was always mixing things up, pulling in sounds from pop, soul, disco, and even a bit of country. They weren't afraid to get creative with their samples, which really set them apart. And lyrics? Pure genius. They had a smart, witty vibe and a knack for wordplay that makes you listen closer. Plus, their positive energy is contagious, making their tracks stand out in a sea of serious rap. So, yeah, De La Soul's not just celebrating an album anniversary; they're marking a milestone in hip-hop history. It's pretty awesome to see how their bold moves back then are still reverberating today.

They're dropping a special edition that's packed with the original tracks we all love, plus some great extras. We're talking about tunes that haven't hit the digital world until now, like "Freedom Of Speak (We Got Three Minutes)", "Ain’t Hip to be Labelled a Hippie", "What's More", and a special 12” version of "Jenifa Taught Me".

And they're even throwing in some original demos straight out of DJ Maseo's personal collection, including raw versions of "Plug Tunin’" and "Freedom Of Speak".

But they didn't stop there. To kick this celebration up a notch, De La Soul set up a bunch of cool events. They had this chill online chat session on Talk Shop Live with Posdnuos and Maseo, giving fans a rare chance to dive deep into album talk and snag a signed album insert.

Plus, on March 3rd—marking the day the album first hit the streets—they hosted "De La Day" at Rough Trade in NYC. It was a blast, celebrating their incredible journey and the impact they've made. And there's more; they're hitting up The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a live performance the week of March 4.