MODEST MOUSE's “Good News” Turns 20: Reissue, Remixes & TOUR DATES Are Out!

My introduction to Modest Mouse was at a transitional period in my life, I had just gotten laid off from a job and then broke up with a girl I had been with for 5 years. I have to say that Modest Mouse was a very good dose of reality at the time, a mix of good vibes and serious reality at the same time. I have good memories of this band. In April, Good News for People Who Love Bad News by Modest Mouse will celebrate its 20th anniversary, and the band is marking the occasion by reissuing the album. The expanded digital version will be available on April 5, followed by a vinyl release on May 17. The reissue includes a new remix of “Ocean Breathes Salty” by Poolside, which you can listen to below. The anniversary edition features additional remixes by artists such as Poolside, Justin Raisen, and Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT, among others. It also includes a new eight-page booklet with the vinyl version. Modest Mouse’s most recent album, "The Golden Casket," came out in 2021. The band is set to embark on a major tour alongside Pixies and Cat Power starting in May. Check out Modest Mouse tour dates to go see a show! 👊