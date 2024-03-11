   
 
You Won't Believe What Meta's Latest Quest Update Lets You Do!

  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

Meta is rolling out the v63 software update for its Quest devices with two big upgrades. The Quest update has new feature for users to use their Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets while laying down. This is a key new upgrade that’s missing for things like meditation on watching video.

 

This is a great new feature. It removes Quest from being primarily a game playing device to also being media consumption device.

The second new feature is a new payment method for purchasing Quest content (managed by parents). Meta is going to integrate existing Meta Quest gift card balances into the newly introduced 'Quest Cash'.

 

This feature not only allows parents to oversee and manage their teenagers' VR spending but also facilitates gifting or requesting Quest Cash.

 

The new laying down feature can be found under the 'Experimental Settings' tab labeled as 'Use Apps While Lying Down', enhances accessibilityHowever, it's currently available only for Quest 2 and Quest Pro users, with no announced plans for its availability on Quest 3 yet.

 

The Meta Quest update will be available on a rolling basis ini the next few weeks.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
