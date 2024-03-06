New Music From Iron & Wine and Fiona Apple, It Sounds Smoky And Glorious

The new song from Iron & Wine has Fiona Apple on it, it's called “All in Good Time.” The song is classic Iron & Wine: stoic, strong and emotional. Sam Beam is the musician behind the band name, and his music isn’t afraid to plumb the depths of his soul.





Fiona Apple adds smoky vocals reminiscent of Janis Joplin’s timber, a bluesy sort of reflective sound that comes with age, experience and wisdom.









Together, they weave a sound that works well, they have a natural pairing.





It’s from the new Iron & Wine album Light Verse, it has a release date is April 26, 2024 via Sub Pop Records.

Which of course means that there's an Iron & Wine tour.



During the onset of the pandemic, Sam Beam, the artist behind Iron & Wine, experienced a halt in his creative process, overwhelmed by the shift to domestic life and the pervasive sense of uncertainty and fear.





This period marked a big challenge for Beam, as the chaos that inspired many artists left him creatively paralyzed, struggling to write amidst the constant reminders of the pandemic.

This creative block persisted for over two years until a recording session in Memphis to work on Lori McKenna tracks for an EP titled Lori with producer Matt Ross-Spang reignited his passion for music.

This session, along with “Back to Basics” solo acoustic tours and a larger tour with Andrew Bird, helped Beam overcome his paralysis, leading to the creation of his album Light Verse.

Recording in Los Angeles with a talented group of musicians and featuring a duet with Fiona Apple, Beam ventured into new territory, both geographically and creatively.

The album, Light Verse, showcases a mix of fictional and personal narratives, embracing joy and playfulness after the pandemic's gloom.

Despite its playful approach, Beam clarifies that it isn't a comedy album but reflects the lighter themes and joyous creation process post-pandemic. The album stands as a departure from the disquiet and introspection of his earlier works, focusing instead on acceptance, beauty, and a balance of light-heartedness and depth.