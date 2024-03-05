NEW Of Montreal: Listen To Yung Hearts Bleed Free

2024 is bringing the return of the legendary Of Montreal: new music, new tour, more good times. Their new Song “Yung Hearts Bleed Free” is classic Of Montreal vibes - psychedelic, electropop, otherworldly vibes that are a 4 minute mini vacation into your auditory mind.

Of Montreal is an American indie pop band formed in Athens, Georgia in 1996. Fronted by singer-songwriter Kevin Barnes, the band is known for its constant evolution and experimentation, drawing inspiration from various genres including psychedelic pop, R&B, and electropop.

of Montreal - Yung Hearts Bleed Free [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

They’re associated with the Elephant 6 collective and have released numerous critically acclaimed albums throughout their career. The whole catalog is worthy of spending your day listening to.

The new Of Montreal music is part of a new album called Lady on the Cusp, with a release date on May 17 through Polyvinyl Records. The Of Montreal tour dates start in May.