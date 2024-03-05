OpenAI Just Launched A ChatGPT Read Aloud Feature

OpenAI has launched a new Read Aloud feature for ChatGPT with five voice options. You can check it out on both the web version of ChatGPT and the iOS and Android ChatGPT apps. It can speak in 37 different languages, and it's smart enough to automatically figure out which language it's dealing with in the text.

What's more, this feature isn't just for the latest GPT-4; it's also available for GPT-3.5. It's a pretty neat showcase of OpenAI's capability for multimodal capabilities— it can interact using different types of media.

This came out right around the time Anthropic, one of OpenAI's competitors, started rolling out similar stuff in their AI models. How To Use The ChatGPT Read Aloud Feature Using your mobile app, tap and hold the text to open the Read Aloud player. If you’re using the web version, there’s a speaker icon underneath your text. You can play, pause, or rewind the audio. ChatGPT can now read responses to you.



On iOS or Android, tap and hold the message and then tap “Read Aloud”. We’ve also started rolling on web - click the "Read Aloud" button below the message. pic.twitter.com/KevIkgAFbG — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 4, 2024

The new ChatGPT Read Aloud feature is quite impressive for several reasons, making it a valuable tool for users across various contexts. Here's why it stands out: Multilingual Support : With the ability to speak in 37 languages, it caters to a wide audience, making it extremely versatile for global use. This inclusivity enhances user experience by providing support in numerous native languages.





Automatic Language Detection : The feature's ability to auto-detect the language of the text it's reading simplifies the user interaction. There's no need to manually select a language, making it more user-friendly and accessible to people who may not be tech-savvy.



Accessibility : It significantly benefits users with visual impairments or those who prefer auditory learning. By converting text to speech, it makes information more accessible to everyone, aligning with the principles of inclusivity and universal design.



Versatility Across Versions : The availability of Read Aloud for both GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 models ensures that more users can access this feature, regardless of which version they are using. This broad availability increases its utility and reach.





Showcasing Multimodal Capabilities : Demonstrating OpenAI's multimodal capabilities, the Read Aloud feature highlights the organization's ability to integrate and operate with more than one type of media. This reflects advanced AI technology's potential and sets a benchmark for future innovations.



Competitive Edge: Following the introduction of similar features by competitors like Anthropic, OpenAI's implementation of Read Aloud in ChatGPT underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of AI development. It showcases the organization's continuous effort to innovate and improve its offerings in response to competitive advancements and user needs.