   
 
Spacelab
The New Or:la Track A Howl's A Howl Is Vibey And Mysterious

  
     
  The New Or:la Track A Howl's A Howl Is Vibey And Mysterious  
     
  By Spacelab  
   
 

Or:la has a new track called “A Howl's A Howl” that I’ve had on repeat for most of the day. It has techno, breakbeat and deep house vibes. It’s really an upbeat and optimistic song, but there’s also a sense of surreality here. Something otherworldly.


Or:la will launch her new EP, Moonlight Crush, under fabric Originals, scheduled for a release date of April 25. 


The EP features three tracks, designed specifically for club and rave environments. The lead single is “A Howl's A Howl” (listen below) and it draws inspiration from the historical, now-extinct native wolves of the UK and Ireland, and their significant role in Irish mythology.



The EP Moonlight Crush was created for an immersive club or rave experience, a setting where Or:la, whose real name is Orlagh Dooley, thrives. 


Or:la’s artistic path has evolved from the secluded terrains of Inch Island in Ireland to the dynamic nightlife hubs of the world's most renowned venues. Now a resident of Liverpool, Dooley plays a pivotal role in the local club scene, both as a promoter and a figure in the queer community. Her musical repertoire includes UK bass, tribal house, deep house, breakbeat, acid, and 90’s techno.


  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
