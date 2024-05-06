New Spotify Features On The Horizon - Supremium And Thick, Fat Sounds

After waiting for what feels like forever, it looks like Spotify is finally getting ready to roll out its much-anticipated lossless audio tier. The feature we knew as “HiFi” has gotten a rebranding—it’s now called “Lossless,” and it might even be part of a new “Spotify Supremium” plan. A Reddit user recently leaked some UI screenshots showing what we can expect from Spotify's new lossless audio. There's a compatibility checker and it looks like the streaming quality could be pretty impressive, hitting up to 1,411kbps and potentially even soaring to 2,117kbps. This means thick, fat audio.

But, fair warning, this high-def audio is a bit of a data hog. For some tracks, we’re talking quality up to 24-bit/44.1kHz in FLAC format. The leaks also give us a peek at some handy tools that check if your device and connection can handle this super crisp audio. If you want the best experience, you might want to ditch Bluetooth and go for wired connections because most Bluetooth devicescan’t handle that big of an audio sound. My best advice: Bluetooth for on the go, and wired headphones whenever possible for the fattest audio vibes. While the screenshots show that Spotify's integrated these features into the app’s interface, the actual lossless playback isn’t up and running just yet. So, we’re still on standby, but it’s exciting to see things are moving forward!