  New Washed Out Music Video Used Sora AI For Incredible Video Idea  

Indie music collides with AI. This is the perfect item for a Spacelab article haha!

The new Washed Out video for the song “The Hardest Part” was created using the text-to-video tool, Sora, which creates videos.

The video directs Paul Trillo thought that Sora was a good opportunity to tell a story using a story vehicle he had been aiming for some time — “an infinite zoom of a couple’s life over the course of many decades.”

This represents an interesting new capability for storytelling. You can now open up and do things visually that were either impossible or too expensive to shoot before. This also opens up the door for smaller independent artists to create music videos that rival big budget productions.

It all comes down to creativity. Ambitious, creative artists can rival more established act that have a big label and a big budget backing them.