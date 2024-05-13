OpenAI's Big Reveal: What to Expect from the Pre-Google I/O Announcement

The Open AI event is happening, so is the big news a new Open AI Chatbot? A “search engine” that’s more of a search generative experience? Personally, I'd like to see some kind of video tools or other types media including sound and images. The Open AI event starts at 10:00 AM PST, and you can watch the live stream below. Update 005 The conversational element that the audio brings makes ChatGPT a conversational Chatbot, with an audio UI. Everything wiil be rolling out to free and paid users over the next few weeks. Update 004 You can make the OpenAI voice simulate a variety of tones and expressiveness. The presenters interrupted the AI a number of times as they asked it to tell a story. ChatGPT responded quickly with a change of mood and tone based on their requests. They also did a complex math problem and asked ChatGPT to update some code, it was able to talk through some options. Update 003 GPT-4o is transforming how humans and machines collaborate. “There's a lot we assume in our interactions with each other,” stated CTO Mira Murati. Murati explained that GPT-4o integrates reasoning across voice, text, and vision. “This enhancement enables us to extend GPT-4-class intelligence to our free users,” a development that has been in the works for months. Over 100 million people are regular users of ChatGPT, and GPT-4o is markedly more efficient than its predecessors. This efficiency improvement makes it feasible to offer GPTs (custom chatbots) to users of the free version of ChatGPT. Additionally, you will have access to data, code, and vision tools, which will allow for image analysis without the need for a paid account. Update 002 Open AI is releasing a desktop app of ChatGPT with a refreshed UI. GPT4o is the new version. Voice, text and vision are now forms of input for GPT 4o. The new desktop is faster and works better. Update 001 Gizmodo has weighed in with this: In the latest episode of the All-In podcast, Altman suggested that the future of AI-enabled devices could resemble the voice-based AI systems seen in the 2013 film Her. “I think you’d have to like find some really different interaction paradigm that the technology enables,” said Altman, when asked what device comes after the iPhone. Then host Jason Calacanis noted that ChatGPT already has a text-to-speech feature. “We’ll get that better. And I think voice is a hint to whatever the next thing is. Like if you can get voice interaction to be really good, I think that feels like a different way to use a computer.” Rumors have been circulating that OpenAI might unveil a new AI-based search product a day before the Google I/O conference. Multiple sources, including Bloomberg, The Information, Reuters, and The Verge, have suggested that this new product would integrate with ChatGPT, enabling internet searches. There has been speculation whether this would be an update to the existing ChatGPT-4 or a new version, like ChatGPT-4.5 or even ChatGPT-5. Previously, internet search capabilities could be accessed via plug-ins, but were not a built-in feature of ChatGPT’s generative search functions. However, OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, refuted these reports on the social media platform X. He clarified that although OpenAI plans an announcement before the Google I/O conference, it will not be about the release of GPT-5 or a new search engine. Instead, Altman teased that the update will involve ChatGPT and GPT-4 and described it as something that “feels like magic.”

