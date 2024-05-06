  Reddit Is Refocusing Its User Experience on Comments, The Lifeblood of Reddit  

Reddit is updating its mobile app on iOS and Android to highlight comments more prominently. These subtle changes collectively enhance the visibility of comments in the user experience. Comments will now load more quickly and will appear instantly when users tap on the comment icon of a post. Tapping the comments icon will directly take users to the top comment, effectively skipping over the original post.

A "context bar" displaying the original post will be anchored at the top of the screen, with the text, image, or video content shown in a condensed form. Clicking on this thumbnail will return the user to the full text or an enlarged image of the original post.

Additionally, the update simplifies the way users access comments, ensuring uniform navigation across various post types (text, video, and images). Users will now be able to swipe left to move between new posts and swipe up to directly enter the comment section, irrespective of the media type in the original post.