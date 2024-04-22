   
 
Spacelab
Rezz Just Dropped The 2024 Version of "Edge" And It's Amazing

  
     
   
     
Rezz just dropped a throw back to her early days with a fresh take on "Edge," one of her top tracks.

 

Remember how she burst onto the scene back in 2016? That was thanks to her breakthrough EP, The Silence Is Deafening, which dropped under deadmau5's label, mau5trap.

 

“Edge” quickly became a hit with fans, and it even sparked a viral TikTok craze long after its debut. Now, eight years later, Rezz has dropped the 2024 version of the song.

 

She recently mentioned that she dug up the original project file and thought about revamping it. She unveiled it during her gig at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona on Saturday, April 20th.

She also threw a short video of it on Instagram (watch it below) and said “Debut. Lastnight at my show in Phoenix. Speechless, grateful, and mindblown that so many of you show up to the events. Thank you… official release of this version will be coming out.”

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
