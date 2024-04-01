  Great New Music From St Vincent With “Flea”  

A new month and a new single from St. Vincent! It’s a steady but powerful churn through some high energy vibes, building in tempo and intensity as it progresses.

It’s titled “Flea” from her upcoming album All Born Screaming, following last month's release of “Broken Man.” The song features Dave Grohl on drums and Justin Meldal-Johnsen on bass. You can listen to the single below.

The album, set to be released on April 26, is Annie Clark's next project following Daddy’s Home. It includes contributions from Grohl, Meldal-Johnsen, Cate Le Bon, Josh Freese, Stella Mozgawa, Rachel Eckroth, Mark Guiliana, and David Ralicke.

Starting in May, there will be a bunch of St. Vincent tour dates to promote All Born Screaming. She will be accompanied by Spoon, Yves Tumor, Eartheater, Momma, and Dorian Electra. Check out the tour dates below.