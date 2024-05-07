YouTube's New AI Feature Is a Game Changer - AI Finds the Best Parts for You

YouTube has rolled out a new feature called Jump Ahead, and it makes your video watching experience smoother. If you're a YouTube Premium subscriber, you now have the ability to skip straight to the most engaging parts of a video. The way it works is pretty smart—YouTube's AI analyzes where most viewers decide to skip ahead and where they resume watching, suggesting these might be the key highlights. This new feature follows another tool called Ask AI, introduced by YouTube last fall. Ask AI levels up your viewing by letting you ask questions about the video you're watching and get recommendations for related content without stopping your video. It's another step towards more AI integration, making it easier for viewers to get more out of their watching experience. The details on how the AI figures this out aren't clear, but it seems to draw from viewer data to make its picks. For $13.99 a month, YouTube Premium not only lets you skip ads but now also helps you jump to the best parts of a video. Jump Ahead is currently only available in the Android app and for certain English-language videos, probably those with enough views and data for the AI to work its magic. If you're curious to try it out, you can enable it via the Google Labs page on YouTube. If this new feature gains traction, we’ll see a wider rollout to iPhone and desktop versions as well.