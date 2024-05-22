   
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
TECH MUSIC FESTIVALS METAVERSE        
 
     
     
 
     
 

Check Out The New CHAMELEON AI From META

  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

Meta has introduced Chameleon, a new family of multimodal AI models designed to use various modalities natively. 


Unlike the common “late fusion” approach, Chameleon uses an “early-fusion token-based mixed-modal” architecture, transforming images into discrete tokens and using a unified vocabulary for text, code, and image tokens. 


This allows Chameleon to achieve state-of-the-art performance in tasks like image captioning and visual question answering (VQA), while remaining competitive in text-only tasks.


Chameleon's training involves a vast dataset of 4.4 trillion tokens and significant GPU resources. The model performs well across both text-only and multimodal tasks, surpassing other models in VQA and image captioning benchmarks.


Meta's unified token space enables Chameleon to generate interleaved image and text sequences effectively, making it a strong candidate for open-source multimodal AI applications, potentially inspiring advancements in fields such as robotics.


Meta has recently introduced two major developments in the realm of multimodal models: Chameleon and CM3leon.

  • This model is designed to understand and generate both images and text in any sequence.

  • It showcases exceptional performance in various tasks such as visual question answering, image captioning, text generation, image generation, and long-form mixed modal generation.

  • Chameleon excels in image captioning, outperforming models like Flamingo, IDEFICS, and Llava-1.5.

  • It is competitive with models like Mixtral 8x7B and Gemini-Pro on text-only benchmarks in tasks like commonsense reasoning and reading comprehension.

  • Notably, Chameleon unlocks new possibilities in mixed-modal reasoning and generation, handling tasks where the prompt or output contains mixed sequences of images and text.
  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 