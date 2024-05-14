Meta Quest VR Upgrade Is Ready For Takeoff

Meta is introducing Travel Mode for Meta Quest 2 and 3, now users can experience VR anywhere, including during flights. This mode transforms the Quest into an in-flight entertainment device, offering movies on a large virtual screen, games, meditation apps, and privacy for work. Meta has updated its algorithms to ensure a stable experience despite airplane motion.

This this is a handy new addition for Quest VR, it's not life-changing but it does address the usability of Meta Quest for traveling in any form.

Apple highlights watching movies and TV shows during flights as a key feature of Apple Vision Pro, which is prominently advertised on their website. Meta likely noticed this and prioritized Travel Mode, positioning Meta Quest 3 as a more affordable alternative to Vision Pro with similar capabilities.

However, a significant difference lies in multitasking: Quest headsets are currently limited to three app windows at a time, while Apple Vision Pro allows virtually unlimited app windows to be used simultaneously.

