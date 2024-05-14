OpenAI Gives Free Users An Upgrade On ChatGPT-o Features

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in late November 2022, the free version has largely remained the same, utilizing the GPT-3.5 model and the same user interface, along with its known limitations. However, a series of upgrades from OpenAI will significantly enhance the user experience with the chatbot. At a live-streamed event on Monday, OpenAI revealed major updates to the free version of ChatGPT, introducing a range of new multimodal capabilities, including enhanced voice and image assistance. GPT-4o The highlight of the event was the introduction of GPT-4o, a new flagship large language model (LLM) from OpenAI. This model offers GPT-4 level intelligence and includes several improvements over its predecessor, such as faster performance and multimodal capabilities across text, voice, and vision. This upgrade unlocks advanced features for free users that were previously exclusive to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. Free users can now access GPT-4 level intelligence, retrieve information from the web via ChatGPT Browse with Bing, analyze data, interact with photos and documents, use GPTs, and explore the GPT Store. While ChatGPT Plus users continue to enjoy advantages such as five times the capacity available to free users, priority access to GPT-4o, and new updates like the macOS app, free users will revert to GPT-3.5 when GPT-4o reaches capacity. GPT-4o is being rolled out to ChatGPT Plus and Team users, with availability for Enterprise users coming soon. Free users also have access to the new LLM but with some usage limitations. New Voice Mode One of the most impressive updates is the new and improved Voice Mode, enhanced with GPT-4o's video and audio capabilities. This mode allows for more natural conversations, including the ability to interrupt the voice assistant and have it speak in various voices. In a live demo, ChatGPT was shown singing responses and speaking in different tones, such as a “dramatic robotic voice.” The AI assistant can also use environmental context to provide voice answers. For instance, it can describe what you're wearing or your surroundings, which could be helpful for identifying buildings in a new city or translating menus. The demo showcased a conversation in two different languages, with ChatGPT's Voice Mode translating the entire exchange. The improved Voice Mode will be rolling out in alpha in the coming weeks, with ChatGPT Plus users getting early access. New browser interface and app Additionally, ChatGPT now features a new browser interface and app with a "simplified look and feel" that is more user-friendly and conversational. Users will see a new home screen, message layout, and more. Upload screenshots, photos, and documents Users can also now upload screenshots, photos, and documents for AI insights. This feature, previously available only to ChatGPT Plus users, is highly beneficial for tasks such as summarizing research papers or identifying plants from photos. GPT Store access Furthermore, users can access the GPT Store, which hosts over three million custom GPT chatbots tailored to perform specific tasks, replacing the former ChatGPT plugins for easier development.