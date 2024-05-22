   
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
NEWS Divider 2024 Divider 2025 Divider
Instagram X Threads Facebook
 
     
     
 
     
 

The New Jon Hopkins Song And Video Is Classic Jon Hopkins Sounds

  
     
   
     
  By Spacelab  
   
 

Jon Hopkins' new album 'RITUAL' is set to be released on August 30, 2024, via Domino Records. 


The video for the title track is out, it’s a slightly erotic interpretive dance on a rope (see below).


The song is classic Jon Hopkins tho, a slow and steady build through a dark space, that eventually releases over the top when the person on the rope lets go and starts falling in slow motion. 

 


 

Set with a deep blue light in slow motion, it almost looks like it’s in the deep ocean. It’s nicely done.


It's a single 41-minute piece spread over eight chapters, described as a "ceremonial epic" and a culmination of themes explored throughout his career. 

 

RITUAL is considered a kinetic counterpart to his 2021 album, 'Music For Psychedelic Therapy.'


A music video has already been released for the track "RITUAL (Evocation)," offering a glimpse into the album's cinematic, menacing, and intimidating soundscape.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 