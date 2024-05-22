The New Jon Hopkins Song And Video Is Classic Jon Hopkins Sounds

Jon Hopkins' new album 'RITUAL' is set to be released on August 30, 2024, via Domino Records.

The video for the title track is out, it’s a slightly erotic interpretive dance on a rope (see below).

The song is classic Jon Hopkins tho, a slow and steady build through a dark space, that eventually releases over the top when the person on the rope lets go and starts falling in slow motion.

Set with a deep blue light in slow motion, it almost looks like it’s in the deep ocean. It’s nicely done.

It's a single 41-minute piece spread over eight chapters, described as a "ceremonial epic" and a culmination of themes explored throughout his career.

RITUAL is considered a kinetic counterpart to his 2021 album, 'Music For Psychedelic Therapy.'

A music video has already been released for the track "RITUAL (Evocation)," offering a glimpse into the album's cinematic, menacing, and intimidating soundscape.

