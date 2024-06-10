The AI Grid has provided a new list of 10 things coming to AI in 2025, including agents, voice assistants, robotics and more.

The tech sector has high expectations around AI releases this year, with a major focus on generative AI and its potential applications in various industries. There’s a lot of excitement and optimism about the potential of AI to drive efficiency, productivity, and innovation.

Generative AI is being adopted by more and more business and creators, especially as hardware development is accelerating and the software and machine learning that it’s being used for is starting to broaden out into a lot of cool new uses cases and tools we can use.

Here is a summary of the 10 things: Agents: AI systems that are able to do whatever they want and go out and accomplish a kind of task that the person has set out for them. Google's Agents is an example where you can outline some parameters and the AI system is going to be able to go ahead and accomplish those tasks.



Voice Assistants: There will be a huge improvement in voice assistants. They will be able to understand and respond to your requests in a more natural way, and will be able to access a wider range of information and complete more complex tasks.



True Multimodality: AI systems will be able to understand and respond to information from a variety of different sources, including text, images, video, and audio. This will allow them to provide more comprehensive and informative responses.



Healthcare and AI: There will be a number of new AI-powered healthcare products that will be available in 2025. These products will be able to provide personalized coaching and recommendations, and will be able to analyze complex medical data.



Robotics: There will be a significant focus on robotics in 2025. We will see new humanoid robots that are capable of performing a wider range of tasks, and the cost of these robots will continue to decrease.



Generative AI: Generative AI models will be able to generate more realistic and creative text, code, images, and video.



AI Safety: There will be a continued focus on AI safety in 2025. Researchers will be working on ways to ensure that AI systems are safe and reliable.



Explainable AI: There will be a continued focus on explainable AI in 2025. Researchers will be working on ways to make it easier to understand how AI systems make decisions.



Democratization of AI: AI tools and technologies will become more accessible to a wider range of people in 2025. This will allow more people to benefit from the power of AI.



AI Hardware: There will be significant advances in AI hardware in 2025. These advances will make it possible to develop more powerful and efficient AI systems.

