4 Things to Watch Out For At WWDC Today

Bridget Carey at CNET has outlined some key things to look out for at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference on June 10th, 2024.

There's been a lot of anticipation around what Apple will actually announce. Will it all be software upgrades and additions? Will there be new hardware?

There's been a lot of online speculation and articles about what to look out for in terms of new features and new AI additions. This video rolls out four of the most important things to look out for.

Here are the key points: Generative AI: Apple is rumored to be partnering with OpenAI to bring chatGPT to iPhones. This could be controversial because OpenAI has faced criticism about its leadership and lack of transparency.





Spatial Computing 2.0: This is an update to Apple's Vision Pro headset. The speaker hopes to see Apple show more new features and convince developers that it’s a worthwhile platform to develop for.





iOS 18: This is a major update to the iPhone operating system. There are rumors of new features such as customization options for the home screen and emoji. There is also a new feature called Web Eraser that lets users block parts of websites. This has been criticized by news publishers who are worried that it will hurt their business. Another rumored feature is RCS messaging, which would allow iPhones to chat more easily with Android phones.





Siri Improvements: Everyone is expecting Siri to get smarter in iOS 18. The speaker wonders how Apple will make Siri more helpful and if it will get a new voice or look.