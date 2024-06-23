  APPLE VISION PRO 2.0: New CHEAPER MODEL N107 and Upgraded OS Coming SOON!  

Apple's been rethinking their Vision Pro strategy, and they're working on new ways to bring a consumer version of the device to the masses. Possibly even a couple of new devices. As of right now Apple is working on a new Vision Pro, called N109. They're also working on a consumer version, called N107. Along with this comes and upgrade to visionOS, the operating system that runs the devices. It often gets lost at Apple’s original stated intention was to release the Vision Pro as a high-end initial headset for developers to get their hands on to start creating apps, and then a consumer device would follow at a later time. Looks like they're making good progress on doing just that, says Mark Gurman at Bloomberg. Apple Vision N107 The prototypes of the N107 also have a narrower field of view than the Vision Pro. And Apple’s considering making it depend on a Mac or iPhone, which would save on processing power and components needed for a standalone device. N107 is now the main focus. Apple wants to have it ready by the end of 2025. The tricky part is cutting costs without losing the cool features. It’s a real balancing act. To make it cheaper, Apple might drop the EyeSight display (that thing that shows your eyes on the outside) and scale back the internal VR screens. They could also use a less powerful chip and lower the quality of the AR visuals. But that means a less impressive experience. Even at $1,500, it would still be three times the price of Meta’s devices, without the advanced tech that makes the Vision Pro special. Apple Vision Pro N109 At the same time, Apple’s working on a second-gen Vision Pro, internally called N109. It looks similar to the current model but with a faster processor and better cameras. They’re also trying to make it lighter and more comfortable. But don’t hold your breath for this one—it’s been pushed back to late 2026 at the earliest. The Vision Pro might still hit it big with a lower price, lighter hardware, and more apps and accessories. Apple’s been working on this for years, planning to eventually sell something in the $1,500 to $2,000 range. The idea was to launch the Vision Pro at the high end and then bring out a cheaper version—let’s call it the Apple Vision—later on. The Vision Pro could still be a hit if they get the price down, make it lighter, and add more apps and accessories. Apple’s aiming to sell something between $1,500 and $2,000. Updated Apple VisionOS Apple’s also tweaking the Vision Pro’s operating system, visionOS. The second version is a big upgrade, letting you launch the Home View with a new gesture, rearrange app icons, and turn regular photos into 3D images. Plus, they’re already working on visionOS 3 for next year, so expect even more cool features soon. Apple AR Glasses Apple’s also not giving up on AR-only glasses. These would be light enough to wear all day and are kind of the holy grail for tech. There’s talk of a 2027 launch, but nothing is set in stone yet.

