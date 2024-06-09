  Apple’s New AI Launch Is The Beginning Of A New Cycle For iPhone, AR Glasses And Robots  

Apple is upgrading its existing products with highly awaited artificial intelligence features. These upgrades will make iPhones, iPads, and Macs better and more user-friendly, streamlining daily tasks and providing relevant information to users proactively.

Apple's AI advancements will go beyond its current product lineup, they’ll also pave the way for a new generation of hardware designed to optimize voice control and deliver information right when customers need it. This will reduce the need for users to constantly interact with app-filled displays.

So far, the Apple strategy has been to get you to open your phone to interact with apps, reinforcing the app strategy around the App Store.

Today tho, we have a new paradigm emerging: AI bots will be the bridge between you and your phone, and voice interaction will increasingly become the exchange.

This won’t be an overnight transformation, rather over time we’ll all depend on looking at an app to interact with it get more comfortable with using it by voice command.

Apple will have to shift its App Store strategy to apps that use a voice control UI and AI to make things happen for us.

This could all lead to a new wave of iPhone upgrades, where users will once again have a number of reasons to get a new iPhone and iPad with AI hardware on it, to take advantage of all of the artificial intelligence features.

This will also affect the Apple ecosystem of products, like augmented reality glasses as well as its mixed reality headset Apple Vision Pro, AirPods with intelligence and cameras, health and fitness apps with better use of data, home robotics and more.

We’re just at the beginning of a new cycle of technology for Apple products. This is an exciting time.