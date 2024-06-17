BURIAL And KODE9 Released a NEW Split Single + TOUR DATES

Burial and Kode9 have unexpectedly released a split single titled “Phoneglow” / “Eyes Go Blank,” featuring individual tracks from each artist. You can listen to the songs on Kode9's Hyperdub label, with a 12" vinyl release coming soon, according to their Bandcamp page.

These are solid releases, and the collaboration of a split release of Kode9 and Burial is a nice treat.

Kode9's latest album, “Escapology,” came out in 2022, and he is set to perform at several European festivals this summer including Dour Festival in Belgium, ​​Dekmantel Festival in Amsterdam, We Out Here Festival in Dorset, England, Warm Up in New York, Mutek in Montreal, Waterworks festival in London, Abrupt in Brussels, and C2C Festival in Turin.

Previously, Burial and Kode9 collaborated on the 2023 EP “Infirmary / Unknown Summer” and the FABRICLIVE 100 mix. Earlier this year, Burial made his first solo release outside Hyperdub with “Dreamfear / Boy Sent From Above” on XL.

<a href="https://burial.bandcamp.com/album/phoneglow-eyes-go-blank">Phoneglow / Eyes Go Blank by Burial, Kode9</a>

In 2024 Hyperdub is marking its 20th anniversary. The influential UK label has already released new music from Heavee, Iceboy Violet & Nueen, and Lila Tirando to celebrate.

New Burial and Kode9 joint 12” release on Hyperdub, summer 2024.

Out on Streaming and download services.

You can get in on vinyl only from Hyperdub, they’re preordering with a ship date by August.

Buy Vinyl and / or download here or here.