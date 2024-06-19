ERIC PRYDZ Is About To Debut His New Live Show Called [CELL], Watch It Now + More

Eric Prydz is about to debut his latest live show production called [CELL] on Monday, June 24th at Hï Ibiza. He always brings the most amazing production values to his live show, the most recent of which was his HOLO experience.

HOLO combined state-of-the-art 3D visuals with amazing sound quality and amazing live sets into a unique show that headlined festivals around the world.

But now our man is back with [CELL], that promises to be even better. It was made just for Hï Ibiza and mixes these wild, mind-bending visuals with Prydz's unique sound. It's an otherworldly experience you can watch below.

First rehearsal build of [CELL] inside Hï Ibiza.



I think this could be one of the best things we have ever done!!



Debuts Monday 24th June…



Ticketshttps://t.co/kNA5kge9Bo pic.twitter.com/sNXH2GaYoq — Eric Prydz (@ericprydz) June 17, 2024

Adam Beyer, Christoph, Anfisa Letyago, Eli Brown and Kevin de Vries will also perform.

Watch his HOLO show performance from Ultra Music Festival earlier this year in Miami below.

Eric Prydz is absolutely killing it right now. He' has three labels — Mouseville, Pryda, and Pryda Friends, each packed with underground hits.

It's amazing how these labels are thriving, especially with vinyl sales being so high in today's market. Eric started these labels to release his own music without any outside pressure, and it's worked out brilliantly.

Mouseville is tough, powerful techno, while Pryda showcases melodic house influences. Pryda Friends gives a platform to his friends' tracks, which has also been hugely successful.