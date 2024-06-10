FIDLAR Have 2024 TOUR DATES And A NEW ALBUM Called Surviving The Dream
By Spacelab
Some good news for all the punk rock and garage rock fans out there. FIDLAR, the Southern California band that we all love, just announced their “Surviving the Dream” tour for 2024.
They’re not just doing headlining shows—they're also hitting the road with Oliver Tree. The tour kicks off on Jan 13 in Chicago and wraps up on Feb 15 in their hometown, Los Angeles.
And get this, they’ve also dropped two new singles, “Nudge” and “Move On,” after being on a break for four years.
Listen to them farther below.
These tracks are classic FIDLAR—full of energy and that playfully snotty vibe we can't get enough of. So if you’re looking to catch some killer live music next year, make sure you check them out.
When FIDLAR burst onto the national scene with their self-titled debut album in 2013, the public response was overwhelmingly positive. Their raw and energetic sound, which combined elements of punk and garage rock, resonated with many listeners. The album was anticipated by major publications and quickly gained traction, helping the band secure spots on prominent tours and festivals like SXSW.