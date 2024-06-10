   
 
Spacelab
FIDLAR Have 2024 TOUR DATES And A NEW ALBUM Called Surviving The Dream

  
     
Some good news for all the punk rock and garage rock fans out there. FIDLAR, the Southern California band that we all love, just announced their “Surviving the Dream” tour for 2024. 

 

They’re not just doing headlining shows—they're also hitting the road with Oliver Tree. The tour kicks off on Jan 13 in Chicago and wraps up on Feb 15 in their hometown, Los Angeles.

 

And get this, they’ve also dropped two new singles, “Nudge” and “Move On,” after being on a break for four years. 

 

Listen to them farther below.

 

These tracks are classic FIDLAR—full of energy and that playfully snotty vibe we can't get enough of. So if you’re looking to catch some killer live music next year, make sure you check them out.

 

When FIDLAR burst onto the national scene with their self-titled debut album in 2013, the public response was overwhelmingly positive. Their raw and energetic sound, which combined elements of punk and garage rock, resonated with many listeners. The album was anticipated by major publications and quickly gained traction, helping the band secure spots on prominent tours and festivals like SXSW.

 

 

FIDLAR US Tour Dates


Jan 13: Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Jan 14: Cleveland, OH – Roxy Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Jan 15: Toronto, CA – HISTORY Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Jan 17: Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Jan 19: Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Jan 20: Philadelphia, PA – The Met Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Jan 21: New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Jan 23: Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Jan 24: Washington, DC – The Anthem Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Jan 26: New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Jan 28: Charlotte, NC – Underground Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Jan 29: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Jan 31: Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Feb 1: San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Feb 3: Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Feb 4: Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Feb 7: Magna, UT – The Great Saltair Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Feb 9: Oakland, CA – Fox Theater Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Feb 10: Fresno, CA – Strummer’s Ticketmaster | Stubhub

Feb 15: Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium Ticketmaster | Stubhub

 

 

 

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
