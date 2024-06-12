FUCKED UP Return with Seventh Album 'ANOTHER DAY' and Announces INTERNATIONAL TOUR

Fucked Up have announced a new album, Another Day, and a tour of North America and Europe.

It’s their seventh full-length record. You can see tour dates below, along with a single, “Stimming.” Watch the video below.

Guests include Sam Bielanski, Pretty Matty, Charlie Manning Walker, Holden Abraham, D. Franklan, and Danko Jones.

Fucked Up burst onto the Toronto hardcore scene back in 2001. Led by Damian Abraham, aka Pink Eyes, they quickly gained a reputation for their insane live shows and raw, unfiltered energy.

Their early stuff was pure hardcore punk, but they didn't stop there. They were super experimental, always pushing boundaries and using different genres into their sound.

Their 2008 album "The Chemistry of Common Life" even won the prestigious Polaris Music Prize, proving they weren't just a bunch of noisemakers.

To this day, Fucked Up remains a major influence on modern hardcore, inspiring countless bands with their DIY spirit and relentless sonic experimentation.

Fucked Up North American Tour Dates

07-14 St Catharines, Ontario - Warehouse #

07-15 Windsor, Ontario - Meteor #

07-16 London, Ontario - Palasad Socialbowl #

07-17 Hamilton, Ontario - Bridgeworks #

07-18 Philadelphia, PA - Ukie Club #

07-19 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom #

07-20 New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge (w/OFF!)

07-21 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar #

07-22 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop #

07-23 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups #

07-24 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle for Merge 35

09-12 Oshawa, Ontario - Biltmore Theater #

09-13 Montreal, Quebec - Foufounes Electriques #

09-14 Ottawa, Ontario - 27 Club #

09-17 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Park Theater #

09-18 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - The Capitol Music Club #

09-19 Edmonton, Alberta - The Buckinham #

09-20 Calgary, Alberta - Modern Love #

09-21 Kelowna, British Columbia - Revelry #

09-23 Victoria, British Columbia - Capital Ballroom #

09-24 Nanaimo, British Columbia - The Queens #

09-25 Vancouver, British Columbia - The Pearl #

10-31 Toronto, Ontario - The Great Hall

Fucked Up UK Tour Dates



10-21 Cardiff, Wales - Clwb Ifor Bach $

10-22 Kingston, England - Fighting Cocks $

10-24 Milton Keynes, England - Craufurd Arms $

10-25 Oxford, England - O2 Academy Oxford $

10-26 London, England - Oslo $

10-28 Edinburgh, Scotland - The Caves %

10-29 Newcastle, England - The Grove %

# with Chastity

$ with The Tubs

% with Fast Blood