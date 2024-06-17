  Great AI VIDEO Is Now Available From LUMA LABS With Their DREAM MACHINE  

Dream Machine is an AI model designed to create high-quality, realistic videos from text and images.

And ... it’s available to the public right now, with no waitlist! Most text to video models are still in early phases with limited releases, but you can try Dream Machine right now for free.

I've run a few initial tests so far and I’ve liked what I've seen. The video quality is smooth and the text prompts that I provided were pretty minimal so I'm excited to see what happens as I expand my prompts to provide more detail.

At launch, Dream Machine can generate 5-second shots with super smooth motion, great cinematography, and all the drama you want. And it's really fast too—120 frames in just 120 seconds. You can extend your video by 5 seconds by adding additional prompts.

You can experiment with endless fluid, cinematic, and naturalistic camera motions that match the drama of your scene. This makes it easy for anyone to get into AI video creation.

It's amazing how it understands how people, animals, and objects interact with the physical world. It's like it was made for creating videos with perfect character consistency and accurate physics.

Dream Machine is part of Luma Labs’ move towards creating a universal Imagination Engine. Dream Machine Prices There are various levels, based on how much you want to use it. Here are the pricingtiers: Free: 30 Generations per month





Standard: $30 per month for 120 Generations





Pro: $100 per month for 400 Generations





Premiere: $500 per month for unlimited Generations (*Note: The video below mentions that users have reported needing to regenerate clips multiple times to get a usable product, so the actual number of usable generations per tier may be lower)

The video from The AI Grid discusses 4 limitations of Luma Labs's AI model called Dream Machine: Morphing: This happens when the model rotates an object and the model loses track of how the object should look in between the different positions [10:12]. For example, a person walking might morph into something unrecognizable.



Movement: The model can struggle with creating realistic movements, especially for complex motions. Legs might not touch the ground or characters might get stuck while the background moves [10:20].



Text: Text generation is a challenge for generative AI models in general, and Dream Machine is no different. The model may not be able to produce coherent or consistent text [10:33].



Character Consistency: Over longer videos, Dream Machine may struggle to maintain consistency in the appearance of characters. For example, a blue creature might appear slightly different throughout the video [10:38].

