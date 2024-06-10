Is THREADS Changing How HASHTAGS Work?

Let's talk about what Threads is up to with hashtags. So, in the past, the Threads team didn’t really think hashtags were that big of a deal. You couldn’t search for them on Threads, so they didn’t seem very useful.

But now, Threads is giving hashtags another shot by adding the classic # symbol before them. This change should make it easier for you to find conversations about specific topics.

There’s always been this back-and-forth about whether hashtags are worth using. Some folks argue that hashtags aren’t some magical tool for making your posts more discoverable, like they were in Instagram's early days.

But here’s what gets missed in that debate: hashtags can still be pretty useful. Here’s why: Hashtags group your posts into topic clusters, so people scrolling through those clusters can find what you’ve shared.



They help the search algorithms, making it easier for people to find content that matches their interests.



By adding hashtags to your Threads posts, you’re more likely to connect the right conversations with the right people.

This is especially helpful on Threads, where the short posts can make it hard for the system to detect what your content is about.

Hashtags can guide users to the content they’re looking for, making their experience better.

