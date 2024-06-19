NEW APHEX TWIN! Preview SELECTED AMBIENT WORKS VOLUME II Before Its 30th Anniversary Reissue

Aphex Twin is dropping an expanded 30th-anniversary edition of his iconic album 'Selected Ambient Works Volume II' on October 4, 2024.

Selected Ambient Works Volume II is a huge deal in the electronic music world, it’s one of the most groundbreaking albums ever released.

It will include the previously vinyl-only track “#19,” as well as two additional tracks: “th1 [evnslower]” and “Rhubarb Orc. 19.53 Rev.”

Check out the video preview of “#19” below.

You can get it in different formats like 4xLP, 3xCD, and even 2xCassette, with all 25 original tracks plus two extras.

There's also this super cool limited edition box set up for pre-order until June 24, 2024—it comes with a hinged oak case and an etched copper plate.

Aphex Twin, whose real name is Richard D. James, innovated a new form of electronic music in ‘90s. It was the genre of IDM (Intelligent Dance Music).

Aphex Twin started Rephlex Records in '91, dropping three Analogue Bubblebath EPs as AFX. He moved to London in '93 and released tons of tracks on Warp Records and others under different names. His first album, ‘Selected Ambient Works 85-92 was released in '92.

By '95, he combined drum n bass mixed with acid sounds. Late '90s, he blew up with “Come to Daddy” and “Windowlicker,” then dropped the wild 2-CD album “Drukqs” in 2001 with crazy fast beats and piano tracks.

In 2004, he went back to acid techno with the Analord series, all analogue and vinyl. And get this—some wild interview claims are true: he owns a tank (a Daimler Ferret Mark 3) and a Russian submarine!

There's more: he says he started making ambient techno at 13, has over 100 hours of unreleased music, experiences synaesthesia, and can use lucid dreaming to create music.