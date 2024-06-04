Pixies Release “You’re So Impatient” + Tour Dates

Pixies have just released a double A-side single, perfectly timed with the start of their North American co-headlining tour with Modest Mouse and Cat Power (get tickets).

The full schedule of tour dates is farther below!

The Pixies’ tour with Modest Mouse and Cat Power kicked off in Charleston, South Carolina, with dates that run through the end of June.

Following the North American part of the tour, Pixies will tour the UK, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia later in 2024. Check out their full tour schedule below, peep international tickets here.

This marks their first new music of 2024. “You’re So Impatient” is an original track that the band describes as an “explosive two-minute, nine-second Zombie attack at the mall.” It also signifies their first recording with new bassist Emma Richardson, formerly of Band of Skulls, who replaced Paz Lenchantin earlier this year.

The other track is a cover of the 1950s classic “Que Sera, Sera,” originally recorded for the television series From. Both songs are now streaming and will also be available on limited-edition 7-inch vinyl, set for release on July 19th.

Pixies 2024 Tour Dates:

06/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

06/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center #

06/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage#

06/09 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

06/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

06/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann #

06/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #

06/15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

06/16 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center #

06/18 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill #

06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

06/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Company #

06/22 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field #

06/23 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall #

06/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre #

06/26 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater #

06/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

06/28 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP #

06/30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green #



07/24 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

07/26 – Benidorm, Spain @ Low Festival

07/28 – Madrid, Spain @ Noches Del Botánico

07/30 – Provence, France @ Lété Au Chateau

08/01 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ OpenLucht Theater Goffert

08/02 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ OpenLucht Theater Goffert

08/04 – Braine-le-Comte, Belgium @ Ronquieres Festival

08/05 – Lokeren, Belgium @ Lokerse Feesten

08/07 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

08/08 – Schwetzingen, Germany @ Musik Im Park

08/10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin

08/13 – Helsinki, Finland @ House of Culture

08/14 – Helsinki, Finland @ House of Culture

08/16 – Bodø, Norway @ Parkenfestivalen

08/17 – Trondheim, Norway @ Stereo Festival

08/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Academy

08/21 – Halifax, UK @ Piece Hall

08/23 – London, UK @ All Points East

08/24 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival

08/27 – Galway, Ireland @ Galway Airport

08/28 – Belfast, UK @ Custom House Square

08/29 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Simmonscourt

11/08 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

11/10 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

11/13 – Gold Coast, Australia @ Heritage Bank Stadium

11/16 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/18 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/21 – Sydney, Australia @ Giants Stadium

11/23 – Sydney, Australia @ Giants Stadium

# = w/ Modest Mouse and Cat Power