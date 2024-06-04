Pixies Release “You’re So Impatient” + Tour Dates

Pixies have just released a double A-side single, perfectly timed with the start of their North American co-headlining tour with Modest Mouse and Cat Power (get tickets).
The Pixies’ tour with Modest Mouse and Cat Power kicked off in Charleston, South Carolina, with dates that run through the end of June.
Following the North American part of the tour, Pixies will tour the UK, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia later in 2024. Check out their full tour schedule below, peep international tickets here.
This marks their first new music of 2024. “You’re So Impatient” is an original track that the band describes as an “explosive two-minute, nine-second Zombie attack at the mall.” It also signifies their first recording with new bassist Emma Richardson, formerly of Band of Skulls, who replaced Paz Lenchantin earlier this year.
The other track is a cover of the 1950s classic “Que Sera, Sera,” originally recorded for the television series From. Both songs are now streaming and will also be available on limited-edition 7-inch vinyl, set for release on July 19th.
Pixies 2024 Tour Dates:
06/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #
06/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center #
06/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage#
06/09 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #
06/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #
06/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann #
06/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #
06/15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #
06/16 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center #
06/18 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill #
06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #
06/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Company #
06/22 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field #
06/23 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall #
06/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre #
06/26 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater #
06/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #
06/28 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP #
06/30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green #
07/24 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
07/26 – Benidorm, Spain @ Low Festival
07/28 – Madrid, Spain @ Noches Del Botánico
07/30 – Provence, France @ Lété Au Chateau
08/01 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ OpenLucht Theater Goffert
08/02 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ OpenLucht Theater Goffert
08/04 – Braine-le-Comte, Belgium @ Ronquieres Festival
08/05 – Lokeren, Belgium @ Lokerse Feesten
08/07 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
08/08 – Schwetzingen, Germany @ Musik Im Park
08/10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin
08/13 – Helsinki, Finland @ House of Culture
08/14 – Helsinki, Finland @ House of Culture
08/16 – Bodø, Norway @ Parkenfestivalen
08/17 – Trondheim, Norway @ Stereo Festival
08/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Academy
08/21 – Halifax, UK @ Piece Hall
08/23 – London, UK @ All Points East
08/24 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival
08/27 – Galway, Ireland @ Galway Airport
08/28 – Belfast, UK @ Custom House Square
08/29 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Simmonscourt
11/08 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
11/10 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
11/13 – Gold Coast, Australia @ Heritage Bank Stadium
11/16 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/18 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/21 – Sydney, Australia @ Giants Stadium
11/23 – Sydney, Australia @ Giants Stadium
# = w/ Modest Mouse and Cat Power
